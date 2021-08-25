Self Esteem has discussed how her live shows for forthcoming second album ‘Prioritise Pleasure’ are inspired by Madonna‘s ‘Blonde Ambition’ tour.

The artist, real name Rebecca Lucy Taylor, appears on the cover of NME for last week’s Big Read feature, re-creating Britney Spears‘ iconic 1999 Rolling Stone cover and discussing the new record.

Speaking to NME ahead of her set at Green Man Festival in Wales at the weekend (August 19-22), Taylor said: “For the whole of this ‘Prioritise Pleasure’ era, the ‘Blonde Ambition’ tour is the blueprint.

“There will never be anything more perfect to me than mixing lingerie with menswear, and what that represents and makes me feel like,” she added.

“People love the gigs; they’re amazing, it’s an experience. I work hard now in a way I’ve always wanted to work. I’m knackered now at the end of a gig and it feels amazing”.

Reviewing Self Esteem’s Green Man set, NME said: “Featuring Pussycat Dolls-inspired choreography, Rebecca Taylor previews upcoming second album ‘Prioritise Pleasure’ and takes a shot for pop stardom. “Keep lyrics uncomfortable,” a message on her drum skin reads, and previews of the new album signal a record that has a refreshing no bullshit approach.

“The apex of the set, and a fitting end to the weekend, comes with the stunning single ‘I Do This All The Time’. She sings about being surprised that you made it this far, before laying out a manifesto for a better path forwards in its verses. By the end of the track, she’s in floods of tears, consoled by her brilliant backing singers and dancers.”

‘Prioritise Pleasure’ is the follow-up to Self Esteem’s 2019 debut album ‘Compliments Please’, and is set for release on October 22 via Fiction Records.

This week, Taylor shared new track ‘How Can I Help You’, which sees her take aim at the misogynistic standards and objectification that women are subjected to.