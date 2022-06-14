Self Esteem releases ‘Prima Facie’ soundtrack

Rebecca Lucy Taylor, aka Self Esteem, has digitally released the soundtrack to West End production Prima Facie.

Directed by Justin Martin and starring Killing Eve actress Jodie Comer, Prima Facie is a one-person play that follows Comer as criminal defence barrister Tessa Ensler.

Taylor was announced as the composer of the music for the play earlier this year, writing on Twitter: “The coolest thing I’ve ever done is no longer a secret!!!! I’m composing the music for this astonishing play starring the MVP and an unreal creative team!!!”

The soundtrack features heavily as a strong force across the play’s narrative, adding to the overall tension. It is available digitally now and will be released on red vinyl on December 2. You can pre-order the record here.

Prima Facie opened at the Harold Pinter Theatre in London on April 15, selling out its nine-week run. The production comes to a close this Saturday (June 18).

Last week, it was announced that the play would be making its Broadway debut in spring 2023. In the meantime, UK audiences can catch a screening of the production at cinemas nationwide via National Theatre Live on July 21. Tickets are available here.

‘Prima Facie’ soundtrack digital tracklist:

1. ‘The Winner’

2. ‘To See From Here’

3. ‘Chambers’

4. ‘Chambers Continued (How Cliché)’

5. ‘The Process’

6. ‘Day In’

7. ‘Perfect 2 Me’

8. ‘Day Out’

9. ‘To See From Here (Reprise)’

10. ‘Day Through’

11. ‘Perfect 2 Me (Reprise)’

12. ‘Second Place (Cab Rank Rule)’

13. ‘Lean Back And Think Of Justice’

14. ‘Cross Examination’

15. ‘I Have No Power Here’

16. ‘How Dare You’

17. ‘To See From Here (Reprise 2)’

18. ‘1 In 3 (I’m Fine)’

Taylor will take Self Esteem’s acclaimed recent album ‘Prioritise Pleasure’ back on the road in 2023, with a recently announced ‘I Tour This All The Time’ tour of the UK and Ireland. She will also play in London this summer as part of All Points East festival’s spin-off shows.

Last month, Taylor penned an essay about the pressure she believes female artists face to provide TikTok content. Writing in The Guardian, she said: “I think it’s no coincidence that the recent examples of artists who say their labels have forced them to get on TikTok are all women.

“My pub-psychologist theory is that the music industry thinks of social media as an inherently female thing – it’s just another patriarchal idea that women and gay men are interested in the minutiae of other women, while men are just too busy and important to be interested in that stuff.”