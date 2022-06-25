Self Esteem to play secret set on Glastonbury’s Greenpeace stage

Self Esteem has confirmed she’ll play as a secret set at Glastonbury 2022 tonight (Saturdat, June 25).

The singer, whose real name is, Rebecca Lucy Taylor, confirmed the news while performing on the festival’s John Peel stage earlier today.

Taylor, who took to the festival sharing her hits in front of a sign which read, “There is nothing that terrifies a man more than a woman that appears completely deranged” will be the special guest on the Greenpeace Stage at 8:45 pm today.

Self Esteem’s set is one of many surprises that have taken place so far on Worthy Farm this weekend. IDLES played a surprise set earlier today, performing their debut album ‘Brutalism’ in full.

They took the BBC Introducing Stage at 12:30pm today, tearing through the entirety of their 2017 debut, which NME described as “an expletive-laden, punk triumph that tackles the current Tory rule, toxic masculinity and mental health.”

Bastille also played a secret set on Friday (June 23), backed by the 10-piece brass band Ol’ Dirty Brasstards. The band were the surprise guests on the William’s Green stage and performed after festival founder Michael Eavis’ traditional covers set.

After an intimate warm-up gig in Frome, Paul McCartney will close the Pyramid Stage tonight after a day that will also see performances from Noel Gallagher, HAIM, Megan Thee Stallion, Roisin Murphy, Jamie T, Yungblud, The Avalanches, Burna Boy, Jessie Ware, and Beabadoobee and more.

Check back at NME here for the latest news, reviews, interviews, photos and more from Glastonbury 2022.