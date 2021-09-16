Self Esteem shares new single ‘Moody’ and announces 2022 UK tour

Self Esteem has shared her latest single ‘Moody’ – you can hear the new track below.

The song is taken from Rebecca Lucy Taylor’s forthcoming second album ‘Prioritise Pleasure’, which is set for release on October 22 via Fiction Records.

Speaking about ‘Moody’, Taylor said in a statement: “‘Moody’ is a song about reclaiming being a moody cow.

“My whole life I’ve been referred to as mardy (northern for moody) but lately I’ve been realising as a woman in this world, especially as a woman in the music industry, of fucking course I’m moody!”

Taylor added: “It’s such a slog even getting heard, every day shitting yourself about your safety, the societal expectations. I’d love to be sweet and happy go lucky but I’m afraid I’m too tired to be most of the time.”

Self Esteem has also announced a new set of UK live dates for February and March, kicking off in Huddersfield on February 28, 2022 and ending in Sheffield on March 25, 2022.

Tickets for Self Esteem’s new tour dates go on general sale on Tuesday (September 21) from here, and you can check out the dates below.

February 2022

28 – The Parish, Huddersfield

March 2022

1 – St Lukes, Glasgow

2 – Stylus, Leeds

3 – CHALK, Brighton

4 – Trinity, Bristol

23 – Cathedral, Manchester

24 – The Forum, London

25 – Octagon, Sheffield

Speaking to NME last month, Taylor said that her upcoming live show has been inspired by Madonna‘s ‘Blonde Ambition’ tour.

“For the whole of this ‘Prioritise Pleasure’ era, the ‘Blonde Ambition’ tour is the blueprint,” she said. “There will never be anything more perfect to me than mixing lingerie with menswear, and what that represents and makes me feel like.”