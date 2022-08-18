Self Esteem shares new single version of ‘Fucking Wizardry’

Self Esteem has shared a new version of her track ‘Fucking Wizardry’ – you can listen to ‘Fucking Wizardry – Block Them Edit’ below.

The original song featured on Rebecca Lucy Taylor’s acclaimed second studio album as Self Esteem, last year’s ‘Prioritise Pleasure’.

READ MORE: Self Esteem on her next album and quest to be a judge on Drag Race UK

“Here is my new single ‘Fucking Wizardry – Block Them Edit’,” Taylor said in a statement about the track, which you can hear below. “It’s a song about trusting and believing in what you already know. If it feels like someone is taking the piss, they usually are.

“Not to be all ‘you deserve better’ about it but it’s very likely you do, indeed deserve better.”

‘Prioritise Pleasure’ has been nominated for this year’s Mercury Prize, which is set to be announced next month.

Speaking to NME last month about the nomination, Taylor said: “I’m not being coy, but I can’t believe what’s happened. I’d really made my peace with being consistently underground and under-dogged.

“Something has happened where people have connected to [the album]. It’s still kind of a slow-burn and slowly growing – it’s not like my life has changed overnight – but my greatest joy is making music.”

You can Self Esteem’s upcoming UK tour and festival dates below, and find any remaining tickets here.

August

9 – All Points East Festival, London

21 – Camp Bestival, Shropshire

26 – Victorious Festival, Portsmouth

28 – Connect Festival, Edinburgh

September

4 – Forwards Festival, Bristol

November

5 – Warehouse Project, Manchester

January

8th January – Rockaway Beach Festival

February

21 – Junction, Cambridge – (SOLD OUT)

23 – Asylum, Hull

24 – Rock City, Nottingham

26 – Olympia, Dublin

27 – Limelight, Belfast

March

1 – Albert Hall, Manchester (SOLD OUT)

2 – O2 Institute, Birmingham

4 – The Sage, Gateshead

7 – The Dome, Brighton

9 – Tramshed, Cardiff (SOLD OUT)

11 – Hammersmith Apollo, London (SOLD OUT)