Self Esteem shares new single version of ‘Fucking Wizardry’

Self Esteem has shared a new version of her track ‘Fucking Wizardry’ – you can listen to ‘Fucking Wizardry – Block Them Edit’ below.
The original song featured on Rebecca Lucy Taylor’s acclaimed second studio album as Self Esteem, last year’s ‘Prioritise Pleasure’.
“Here is my new single ‘Fucking Wizardry – Block Them Edit’,” Taylor said in a statement about the track, which you can hear below. “It’s a song about trusting and believing in what you already know. If it feels like someone is taking the piss, they usually are.
“Not to be all ‘you deserve better’ about it but it’s very likely you do, indeed deserve better.”
‘Prioritise Pleasure’ has been nominated for this year’s Mercury Prize, which is set to be announced next month.
Speaking to NME last month about the nomination, Taylor said: “I’m not being coy, but I can’t believe what’s happened. I’d really made my peace with being consistently underground and under-dogged.
“Something has happened where people have connected to [the album]. It’s still kind of a slow-burn and slowly growing – it’s not like my life has changed overnight – but my greatest joy is making music.”
You can Self Esteem’s upcoming UK tour and festival dates below, and find any remaining tickets here.
August
9 – All Points East Festival, London
21 – Camp Bestival, Shropshire
26 – Victorious Festival, Portsmouth
28 – Connect Festival, Edinburgh
September
4 – Forwards Festival, Bristol
November
5 – Warehouse Project, Manchester
January
8th January – Rockaway Beach Festival
February
21 – Junction, Cambridge – (SOLD OUT)
23 – Asylum, Hull
24 – Rock City, Nottingham
26 – Olympia, Dublin
27 – Limelight, Belfast
March
1 – Albert Hall, Manchester (SOLD OUT)
2 – O2 Institute, Birmingham
4 – The Sage, Gateshead
7 – The Dome, Brighton
9 – Tramshed, Cardiff (SOLD OUT)
11 – Hammersmith Apollo, London (SOLD OUT)