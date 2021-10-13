Self Esteem shares new video for ‘Moody’ featuring Alistair Green

Self Esteem has shared the new video for her track ‘Moody’, which features the comedian Alistair Green – you can watch the clip below.

The artist – AKA Rebecca Lucy Taylor – dropped the song last month to further preview her forthcoming second album ‘Prioritise Pleasure’, which is set for release on October 22 via Fiction Records.

The video for ‘Moody’ has arrived this week and features both Taylor and Green, who play a couple whose once-happy relationship is now slowly falling apart.

“I’ve always wanted to make a version of Rihanna’s ‘We Found Love’, but a more realistic representation of a relationship,” Taylor said in a statement about the clip, which you can see below.

“Music video tropes are so fun and easy to execute and I’ve spent a lifetime trying to avoid them, but I wondered what happens if I just indulge in them.”

Taylor added: “There is nothing more inevitable and sad as the slow demise of passion and enthusiasm for each other in a relationship. I personally avoid it happening these days, the way you become enemies. It’s age old heteronormative bullshit. The ‘ball and chain’ jokes.

“Fuck that… I wanted to play on that idea, highlight how boring and overdone it is.”

Self Esteem will set out on a UK tour in November ahead of another set of live dates in February and March 2022 – you can see the dates for the latter below.

February 2022

28 – The Parish, Huddersfield

March 2022

1 – St Lukes, Glasgow

2 – Stylus, Leeds

3 – CHALK, Brighton

4 – Trinity, Bristol

23 – Cathedral, Manchester

24 – The Forum, London

25 – Octagon, Sheffield