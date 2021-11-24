Self Esteem and The Lathums to headline Liverpool’s Sound City 2022

Liverpool’s Sound City has announced the first acts for next year’s festival, which includes Self Esteem, The Lathums and Yard Act.

The two-day event will return for a 15th anniversary edition between April 30 and May 1, 2022. Tickets go on general sale here at 10am GMT this Friday (November 26).

Today (November 24) organisers confirmed that Self Esteem and The Lathums will play debut festival headline sets, appearing on the bill alongside Yard Act, Alfie Templeman, The Reytons, Matilda Mann and more.

Advertisement

“Positively thrilled to finally be making it to Liverpool next year, a lovely bit of font too!” said Self Esteem (aka Rebecca Lucy Taylor).

The Lathums added: “It’s mental to see our name at the very top of a festival. We want to say a massive thank you to [Sound City] for giving us this opportunity which will also be our first ever headline slot. We want to see as many of you down there as possible on which will be a very special day x.”

You can see those posts below.

Positively thrilled to finally be making it to liverpool next year, a lovely bit of font too!https://t.co/BZHvaIM4iE@SoundCity pic.twitter.com/8BMx2lJiR5 — Rebecca Lucy Taylor (@SELFESTEEM___) November 24, 2021

It’s mental to see our name at the very top of a festival. We want to say a massive thank you to @SoundCity for giving us this opportunity which will also be our first ever headline slot. We want to see as many of you down there as possible on which will be a very special day x pic.twitter.com/RKiGQVJBDq — THE LATHUMS (@TheLathums) November 24, 2021

It comes after The Lathums scored a UK Number One album with their 2021 debut ‘How Beautiful Life Can Be’. Self Esteem, meanwhile, released her critically acclaimed second record ‘Prioritise Pleasure’ last month.

Advertisement

Doncaster band The Reytons, whose first album ‘Kids Off The Estate’ reached Number 11, said they “can’t wait to return to Liverpool for Sound City” next year. “Our last visit was well overdue but a strong reminder of why we love the place so much,” they explained. “Scouse Reytons are up there with the best of them… Let’s avit Liverpool!!”

In a statement, Sound City founder David Pichilingi said: “Sound City is still the best and most exciting event of its kind in the UK and I think that’s because we have never been afraid to change, evolve and grow as the music world has shifted.

“We were the first to crossover to events such as SXSW, territories in Asia including South Korea and China – we even did our own festival in Dubai! More than just one weekend, I like to think that we’ve helped play a part in the success of new music not only here in the UK but across the world.”

He continued: “Often imitated but never equalled. We have never been afraid to sail close to the wind and have always done everything with a swagger and a smile. It has been the wildest 15 years of my life so far and I’m looking forward to the next 15 too!”

Liverpool’s Sound City has announced the following acts:

The Lathums

Self Esteem

Alfie Templeman

Yard Act

Everyone You Know

The Reytons

Matilda Mann

The Royston Club

Abbie Ozard

Bears In Trees

Buggs

Cody Frost

Fiona Lennon

Retro Video Club

stayMellow