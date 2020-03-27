Self Esteem is hosting a digital festival on Instagram this weekend as self-isolation due to coronavirus continues.

PXSSY PANDEMIQUE features an all-femme line-up including Another Sky, Lapsley, KT Tunstall and more, and is streaming from tonight (March 27). All gigs will be streaming via the festival’s Instagram page.

Speaking about the new festival, Rebecca Taylor – aka Self Esteem – says: “Before the pandemic there was a lot of press about how unequal festival line ups were. Having been a musician and a female for over ten years I’ve seen this happen over and over again. This time however I found myself engaged in a lot of debate on the internet about how there just ‘aren’t as many women making music as men’ which is of course just baffling.

“So anyway here we are. I’m proud to have such a exciting line up of talented people take part, all of which deserve a place on a real life bill in the future.” See the full running order for the festival below.

The new festival is one of many new events being set up as people across the world self-isolate due to Covid-19.

Last week, an all-night DIY punk festival called Quarantunes was live-streamed to raise money for Doctors Without Borders, while Yungblud hosted a live-stream gig on Instagram and Code Orange played a scheduled hometown show in Pittsburgh to an empty venue after the gig was cancelled.

Christine and the Queens, Vance Joy and more have also taken part in Global Citizen’s ongoing ‘Together At Home’ series.

Gigs, tours and festivals across the world have been cancelled or postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. You can view a full list of the events affected, which is being constantly updated, here.