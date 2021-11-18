NewsMusic News

Self Esteem, Yard Act, Berwyn and more to play Eurosonic Noorderslag 2022

Berwyn, Bob Vylan and Wet Leg are also among the hundreds set to head to Groningen in January

By Will Richards
Self Esteem, Yard Act and Berwyn will all play Eurosonic Noorderslag in 2022. Credit: Getty Images.

Eurosonic Noorderslag, the Dutch festival of new music, have announced a huge line-up for their 2022 edition.

Over 200 acts will head to the town of Groningen from January 19-22 next year, including Self Esteem, Yard Act, Enny, Berwyn, Bob Vylan and Wet Leg.

Announced today (November 18) are the final 20 acts on the line-up, which include 12 as part of the Hit The North campaign, which supports young musicians and bands in the north of the Netherlands. The new additions are: Blondeau, Cloudsurfers, christopher404, CYNN, DANYTHA, Faske, Hiigo, Jadi D, Jonathan Rhodes, T A M A R, Them Dirty Dimes and Timo de Jong.

See the full line-up for Eurosonic Noorderslag 2022 below:

This January, Eurosonic was forced to go online due to the COVID pandemic, hosting a virtual showcase instead.

Reviewing the online edition of the long-running new music festival, NME said: “For four evenings, four channels broadcast live performances recorded by the would-be lineup, while a fifth celebrates the best of what’s come before. It’s a very different sort of showcase to the intense venue-hopping that this event usually demands but in terms of giving new music a platform, it works incredibly well.”

The review added: “In normal circumstances, the distance between venues means a band has to be pretty dire to force you back onto the streets in search of something better but with a change of virtual scene available at the click of a button, this year the acts really do have to be excellent to hold your attention. This digital showcase makes it really easy to find a great new artist but almost impossible to fall head over heels for them.”

