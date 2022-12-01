Self Esteem, Years & Years and Bloc Party to headline Standon Calling 2023

Self Esteem, Years & Years, Bloc Party and The Human League will all be headlining next year’s edition of Standon Calling.

The Hertfordshire festival will be returning for its 17th year from July 20-23 and today (December 1) announced the first batch of artists who are set to take to the stage. Anastacia, Confidence Man, Dylan, Squid, Katy B, KT Tunstall and Melanie C will also be coming down to Stanton Lordship, among others, with 80 more acts still to be announced. You can see the full line-up so far below.

Weekend camping tickets are already on sale, and you can buy your tickets here. Day tickets will go on sale in spring 2023.

🌳 Your first names for Standon Calling 2023 ☀️ Join the party for huge headliners, emerging talent, family fun, top comedy, the swimming pool, the dog show, a costume parade (yes) and SO much more 🎉 Sort your summer festival fun 👉 https://t.co/NNIFE7wRRG pic.twitter.com/NidrD1W1QN — Standon Calling (@StandonCalling) December 1, 2022

This year’s Standon Calling was headlined by Primal Scream, Anne-Marie and Loyle Carner.

Years & Years will also be headlining 2023’s Mighty Hoopla Festival in London’s Brockwell Park next June alongside Kelly Rowland.

Elsewhere, Self Esteem announced earlier this week that she would be partnering with the charity Solace, which supports women and children experiencing domestic abuse and sexual violence, for their Christmas appeal. In a new advert, she sings a reimagined version of ’12 Days of Christmas’ and in a voiceover at its conclusion, reveals that it takes on average seven years for a woman to leave an abusive relationship.

Bloc Party will be supporting Paramore on tour throughout 2023, opening in both their UK and Ireland and North American dates. Frontman Kele Okereke also recently announced his sixth solo album, ‘The Flames Pt. 2’, which is due for release on March 24 and features new single ‘Vandal’. His most recent album with Bloc Party, ‘Alpha Games’, came out earlier this year.