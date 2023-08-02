Semisonic announce first album in 22 years ‘Little Bit Of Sun’ with new single ‘The Rope’

Semisonic have announced their first album in 22 years ‘Little Bit Of Sun’ and shared new single ‘The Rope’.

The Minneapolis band, famed for their huge 1998 single ‘Closing Time’ as well as ‘Secret Smile’, formed in 1995 and released three albums before they split in 2001. They reunited 16 years later to play a series of shows to mark the 20th anniversary of their debut album ‘Great Divide’ and released a new EP ‘You’re Not Alone’ in 2020.

Now, the band will release their new LP, which includes Jason Isbell and My Morning Jacket‘s Jim James, through Pleasuresonic Recordings on November 3.

The trio – Dan Wilson, John Munson and Jacob Slichter – have also shared the video for the first taster from the record, which you can watch below.

Wilson previously opened up about how Liam Gallagher indirectly inspired the band to reunite to release new music.

“I had this great meeting with Liam,” he said at the time. “I’ve always been a huge admirer of his, and his band. We had this really interesting meeting, we talked about music, we talked about the possibility of me writing some songs and to see what it would be like for him to sing a song that I wrote. I was pretty inspired by the talk. And so I gave it a shot.”

When he submitted the tracks, however, Gallagher’s manager wrote back saying the album was already done. “That was fine,” Wilson added. “But then one of the songs in particular, which Semisonic didn’t end up using, but I kept thinking, ‘This doesn’t sound like Liam Gallagher at all, this sounds like Semisonic…’ I think it was like a kickstart or kind of a cheat sheet.

“It probably put me back in a mindset I was in in 1998, like, ‘Oh, that’s the flavour – that’s what the band was like. That’s what it felt like to play rock with a band!'”

The tracklisting for ‘Little Bit Of Sun’ is as follows:

1. ‘Little Bit Of Sun’

2. ‘The Rope’

3. ‘Grow Your Own’

4. ‘Don’t Fade Away’

5. ‘Keep Me In Motion’

6. ‘All The Time’

7. ‘If You Say So’

8. ‘Out Of The Dirt’

9. ‘It Wasn’t Like We Hoped It Would Be’

10. ‘So Amazed’

11. ‘Only Empathy’

12. ‘Beautiful Sky’