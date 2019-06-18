“Send me the keys to No.10”: Liam Gallagher wants to be the next Prime Minister

"ParLIAMent c’mon."

Liam Gallagher has suggested that he could be the Prime Minister to unite a deeply divided Britain.

The former Oasis star, who recently blasted brother Noel over Brexit, believes that he should be the alternative option to the ongoing Tory leadership race.

Posting on Twitter, Liam was even transparent about his well-documented drug use after contenders such as Rory Stewart and Michael Gove previously admitted that they had dabbled with opium and cocaine.

“My name is Liam Gallagher I have 4 beautiful children I have dabbled in drugs over the years I’ve had many number 1s now send me the keys to no10 I’ll sort this pile of shit out WHY ME?WHY NOT,” wrote Liam on Twitter.

And in a sign that his destiny is perhaps already foretold, he noted: “ParLIAMent c’mon you know.”

When one fan asked what his first move in power would be, Liam offered a reply that will delight Oasis fans across the country.

“Get oasis back together I’d make it law,” he replied.

While it’s worth taking Liam’s comments with a pinch of salt, he previously said that former Prime Minister David Cameron “wants his bollocks electrocuting” for instigating the 2016 EU referendum.

He also took a swipe at Noel last weekend, for making inflammatory remarks about EU referendum voters when he abstained from the vote himself.

After Noel branded ardent remainers as “cunts”, Liam replied: ” “Nothing worse than the cunt who doesn’t vote then has an opinion on everything sit down stand up Dolly Gallagher.”

Earlier this month, Liam announced the follow-up to ‘As You Were’, his 2017 Number One debut solo album, with ‘Why Me? Why Not’.