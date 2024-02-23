South Korean singer-actor Seo In-guk announces 2024 US fanmeeting tour

South Korean singer-actor Seo In-guk has announced his first-ever fanmeeting tour of the US, with two stops announced so far.

The US tour was announced by his agency Story J Company earlier today (February 23), and will mark the singer-actor’s first time touring the US since he debuted as a singer and an actor in the early-2010s.

According to Story J, Seo In-guk will “communicate closely with fans through various game segments with a colourful stage to speak with his fans, who will be able to learn more about Seo In-guk as a human being”. The star will also be performing “several hit songs” during his shows.

Seo’s fanmeeting tour will take place in late April, with the first show to be held in Los Angeles’ Saban Theater on April 22 and the second to be held in Washington D.C.’s Lisner Auditorium the next day. It is currently unknown if Seo has plans to further expand his tour of the States at the time of writing.

More information regarding how fans can purchase tickets to Seo’s shows have yet to be announced. Keep tabs on this page for the latest updates.

The dates for Seo In-guk’s 2024 ‘US First Fanmeeting’ tour are:

APRIL 2024

22: Saban Theater, Los Angeles, United States

23: Lisner Auditorium, Washington D.C., United States

Seo’s announcement of his upcoming tour of the US comes several months after he wrapped up his first-ever fanmeeting in Southeast Asia with a show in Manila, the capital city of the Philippines. The fanmeeting was held at the New Frontier Theatre in August 2023.

Seo is best known for his roles in hit dramas such as 2021’s Doom at Your Service and Cafe Minamdang. Most recently, he starred in Prime Video and TVING’s Death’s Game, which co-starred Parasite‘s Park Soo-dam.

In June 2022, Seo also made a long-awaited comeback as a musician after releasing single album ‘Love & Love’, led by title track ‘My Love’, featuring VIXX’s Ravi. The record marked Seo’s first music release in five years.