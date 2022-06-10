Seo In-guk unveils sombre teaser for music video of new single ‘My Love’

Seo In-guk has dropped a teaser for the music video of his upcoming single ‘My Love’, featuring VIXX member Ravi.

The South Korean singer-actor unveiled the brief teaser yesterday (June 9). In the clip, , soundtracked by soft piano instrumentation, Seo walks along the side of a highway solemnly, looking back longingly in the final seconds before the teaser cuts to black.

‘My Love’, which features VIXX member Ravi, is set to be the title track off his forthcoming single album ‘LOVE&LOVE’, which will also include a B-side track titled ‘Be My Melody’. The project is due out on June 14 at 6pm KST.

Notably, the forthcoming release of ‘LOVE&LOVE’ will mark Seo’s first Korean project in over ten years, his last being the April 2012 mini-album ‘Perfect Fit’. However, the multi-hyphenate has released several stand-alone singles in recent years, including ‘Better Together’ in 2017, ‘BeBe’ and ‘Seasons Of The Heart’ in 2016.

Seo first emerged as a musician as a contestant on the 2009 Mnet singing competition show Superstar K, eventually going on to be crowned as the first season’s winner. He debuted later that year as a soloist with the mini-album ‘Calling’.

Since then, Seo has largely concentrated on his acting career, having starred in a number of hit K-dramas across his nearly-decade-long career, including roles in series such as Doom At Your Service, Reply 1994, Shopping King Louie and more.

