Seori announces new single, ‘Can’t Stop This Party’

Seori has announced a new digital single titled ‘Can’t Stop This Party’, the follow-up to August 2021’s ‘Dive With You’.

The South Korean soloist shared the new on social media yesterday (March 2) at midnight KST, revealing that her fifth digital single ‘Can’t Stop The Party’ is due out later this month on March 22 at 1pm KST / 12am EST.

Alongside the announcement was a teaser image for the forthcoming release, with what appears to be portions of the song’s lyrics superimposed atop a picture of the singer. “Oh I feel like I can finally breathe the air I needed / Up the pole, see my dancing / Can’t stop the party, can’t stop the party,” it reads.

‘Can’t Stop The Party’ will be the highly anticipated follow-up to ‘Dive With You’, which dropped in August 2021 and featured former Day6 member Jae Park under the moniker eaJ.

More recently, Seori had become the first Korean female artist to feature on Grammy’s Global Spin series early last month with her performance of ‘Lovers In The Night’ in celebration of the Lunar New Year. She is also the second Korean act to appear on the series so far, following former iKON member B.I.

In a press release, the songstress shared that she felt “greatly honoured” that ‘Lovers In The Night’ had been chosen. “When I first sang this song, I remember that it was a time that we were able to hang out together and have fun without any time or spatial restriction. But now with the pandemic situation, we have to go home by sunset,” she said.

Seori was also one of the handfuls of South Korean artists featured on this year’s The NME 100 list, where her music was described as “heavenly R&B-tinged pop to help you escape to a divine new world”.