Seori performs ‘Lovers In The Night’ for Grammy’s Global Spin series

South Korean R&B singer Seori has performed a live band version of her 2021 single ‘Lovers In The Night’ for Grammy’s Global Spin series.

On February 1, the star became the first Korean female artist and the second Korean act, after former iKON member B.I, to be featured on the series. She took to the stage to sing her English-language track ‘Lovers In The Night’ which dropped in early 2021, and had marked her first single with Asian-American label 88rising.

Accompanied by a live band at the historical Deoksugung Palace in Seoul, Seori had donned a reinterpreted hanbok (traditional Korean dress) to perform the song in celebration of Seollal, the Korean Lunar New Year. “We could be lovers in the night / We could be strangers in the light / Is it going too fast for you? / Going too fast for you,” she sings.

In a press release, the songstress shared that she felt “greatly honoured” that ‘Lovers In The Night’ had been chosen. “When I first sang this song, I remember that it was a time that we were able to hang out together and have fun without any time or spatial restriction. But now with the pandemic situation, we have to go home by sunset,” she said.

“I hope everyone can start the year of 2022 with hope and energy by listening to my song. I wish everyone a Happy New Year,” added Seori.

Notably, NME had included the rising singer in its list of 100 Emerging Artists of 2022, praising her vocal abilities and emotional delivery in her music. The singer had collaborated with several top K-pop artists in 2021, including Tomorrow X Together and former Day6 member Jae Park. Most recently, Seori joined MAMAMOO’s Moonbyul on her single ‘Shutdown’ from her third solo mini-album ‘6equence’.

In November 2021, Seori made her US performance debut at 88rising’s Head In The Clouds Festival in Los Angeles, where she was joined on-stage by Park in a performance of their collaborative track ‘It Just Is’.