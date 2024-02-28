Sepultura drummer quits band ahead of final tour

Legendary Brazilian metal band Sepultura have announced the departure of longtime drummer Eloy Casagrande ahead of their upcoming final world tour.
- READ MORE: Why it’s never been a better time to be a UK metalhead: “There’s a sense of togetherness”
Last night (February 27), Casagrande took to social media to announce his exit from the band, noting that the decision “needed to be made thinking about new cycles that will come” follow the band’s impending split after four decades together.
Casagrande began his announcement by announcing his departure from the band before recapping his history with the band and acknowledged his gratitude and respect them.
He continued: “Maybe for the band’s fans it doesn’t make sense at this point, but decisions needed to be made thinking about new cycles that will come. We are made of choices and they are not always easy. My departure will never erase my respect and gratitude to the band.”
Concluding his post, Casagrande teased that “there is a lot to come and I hope to continue making a lot of music and art”.
Following his exit, Sepultura shared their own statement, announcing Casagrande’s replacement while doing so. Sitting behind the kit now for the band is Greyson Nekrutman, who has drummed for Suicidal Tendencies, William Duvall and more.
Sepultura wrote in their post that they were “taken by surprise” by Casagrande informing them of his immediate departure from the band ahead of the band’s first rehearsal for their farewell tour.
“On February 6th, a few days prior to the first rehearsal, drummer Eloy Casagrande informed the band that he was leaving Sepultura to pursue a career in another project. The band were taken by surprise. Without prior warning, he immediately left the band, abandoning everything related to Sepultura.”
Eloy Casagrande joined Sepultura in 2011. The band have released three albums with Casagrande: 2013’s ‘The Mediator Between Head and Hands Must Be the Heart’, 2017’s ‘Machine Messiah’ and 2020’s ‘Quadra’.
In December 2023, Sepultura announced their final world tour in 2024, confirming that they would be going their separate ways after. Breaking the news in a statement, the band said: “Sepultura has reached the end of the road and has chosen to depart via a conscious and planned death.”
“Throughout the next 18 months we will celebrate 40 years of existence together along with our loyal fans on a farewell tour across the entire globe. It will be a celebration of the past and the present for one final time.”
“During this 40th anniversary tour, we will record 40 live tracks in 40 different cities and release a massive compilation of our best, most energetic moments on stage.”
You can see the full list of UK and European tour dates below and buy your tickets for the UK shows here.
OCTOBER 2024
30 – Paris, FR – Zenith Paris, La Villette
31 – Offenbach am Main, Germany, Stadthalle
NOVEMBER 2024
1 – Hamburg, Germany, Edel Optics Arena
2 – Cologne, Germany, Palladium
3 – Den Bosch, Netherlands, The Rock Circus
5 – Brussels, Belgium, Ancienne Belgique
6 – Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxemberg, Rockhal
8 – Manchester, UK, Manchester Academy
9 – Dublin, Ireland, Olympia Theatre
10 – Belfast, UK, Telegraph Building
11 – Glasgow, UK, Barrowland Ballroom
12 – London, UK, Hammersmith Apollo
14 – Zurich, Switzerland, The Hall
15 – Ludwigsburg, Germany, MHP Arena
16 – Munich, Germany, Zenith
17 – Budapest, Hungary, Barba Negra
19 – Leipzig, Germany, Haus Auensee
20 – Vienna, Austria, Gasometer
21 – Katowice, Poland, Spodek
22 – Berlin, Germany, Columbiahalle
23 – Prague, Czech Republic, Universum