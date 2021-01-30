Sequel to Chris Cornell’s ‘No One Sings Like You Anymore’ is on the way

A sequel to Chris Cornell‘s ‘No One Sings Like You Anymore’ has been confirmed by the late singer’s widow, Vicky Cornell.

Last month, The Chris Cornell Estate released ‘No One Sings Like You Anymore: Volume One’, a collection of cover songs handpicked by the late Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman and sequenced to celebrate artists and songs that inspired him.

Speaking in a new interview, Vicky revealed that they still have a lot of music in the vault and are planning on releasing a second volume for ‘No One Sings Like You Anymore’.

“There is a volume two,” Vicky told The Rizzuto Show. “The thing with this volume one, though, that makes it special is that he mastered it, he sequenced it — this is all Chris from beginning to end. And the other one was mastered, not sequenced, volume two.

“Because he was just such a prolific writer, we’re blessed, because he has left us lots of music. Not in completely finished form, but there’s enough to work with, and the Cornell stamp is all over it. So that’s really special. So there’s a lot of music.”

The first volume of ‘No One Sings Like You Anymore’ was recorded in 2016 – a year before Cornell’s death – and features renditions of songs by John Lennon, Prince, Harry Nilsson, Janis Joplin and more.

It also featured a cover of Guns N’ Roses‘ ‘Patience’, which earned Cornell his first ever solo Billboard Number One.

Meanwhile, Cornell‘s daughter Toni has paid fresh tribute to her late father, saying that she is “so proud of what you created, who you are and everything you believed in”.

The late Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman, who passed away in May 2017, was remembered by his daughter as she honoured the 30th anniversary of ‘Hunger Strike’, a 1991 song written by Cornell for his band Temple Of The Dog.