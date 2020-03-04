Serbian government back EXIT Festival’s climate change initiative

The Serbian government are backing a climate change initiative created by the country’s EXIT Festival, it has been announced.

The Green R:Evolution scheme calls for mass reforestation and aims to increase Serbia’s forests by 50 percent.

Now, the government have adopted the initiative, which has also been backed by several local environmental organisations, and has begun developing plans for mass planting. They have pledged to plant almost 1 billion trees in the forthcoming years, with Serbia’s forests expected to increase from 28 percent to 40 percent of the country’s total surface area.

In a press release, Prime Minister Ana Brnabić said: “Serbia is willing to do its share to fight climate change. We are committed to the European Green Deal and with the support from our EU partners we hope to accomplish this very ambitious goal.”

Organisers of EXIT Festival are planning to highlight a number of environmental organisations from across the world at its 20th-anniversary edition, which will take place at the Petrovaradin Fortress in Novi Sad between July 9-12. A project called Life Stream will also include environmental videos and messages incorporated with live-streamed footage from selected performances.

The project will also allow audiences to select organisations to donate to directly. The pilot edition of Life Stream was launched during Amsterdam’s ADE festival in October 2019.

Among the acts already confirmed for EXIT Festival 2020 are David Guetta, DJ Snake, Tyga, Fatboy Slim, Metronomy, and Sheck Wes. More names will be announced soon.