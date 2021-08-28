Serj Tankian appears in Tina Guo’s ‘Moonhearts in Space’ video

System Of A Down‘s Serj Tankian appears in a new video for ‘Moonhearts In Space’, the latest song by cellist Tina Guo.

Premiering today (August 28), the track is lifted from Guo’s latest studio release, ‘Dies Irae’, out now.

Speaking with Heavy Consequence on the collaboration, Tankian said: “[A] cellist who rocks and a rocker who plays classical? No wonder it was so fun. I truly enjoyed working with Tina, as she’s a monster on the cello and fun to collaborate with. I was using her library samples to mock-up scores before I even met her.”

On ‘Moonhearts In Space’, Guo – who has performed with other heavy artists like Sabaton – marries her ethereal electric cello with operatic vocals and narrative provided by Tankian.

The trippy video sees the pair in a futuristic setting; Guo, all in white, loses herself in a gentle lull as the careful swell of Tankian’s powerful tone carries the pair through their pensive delivery.

Watch it below:

Tankian added in a press release: “[Guo’s] ability to take classical and destroy it with rock and metal is really enjoyable. At a time when we are already traveling to space, it’s imperative to realise the intention with which we travel inwardly or out.”

On working with Tankian and the video for her latest single, Guo said: “I have been a huge fan of Serj for so many years and it really was a dream come true to be able to collaborate together.

“A huge preemptive thank you to everyone for taking the time out of your day to listen and watch, the amazing support and positivity over the years has been an incredible blessing and I’m so grateful for you!

Three years in the making, ‘Dies Irae’ is Guo’s first solo album. The classically trained musician has shared stages with the likes of film composer Hans Zimmer, Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler and Foo Fighters to name a few.

As a solo performer, Guo’s credits in several major films, such as Inception, The Lion King and Dunkirk.