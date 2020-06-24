System Of A Down frontman Serj Tankian has defended his bandmate John Dolmayan despite saying they have “extremely polarised political differences”.

Dolmayan attracted criticism recently after stating his belief that US President Donald Trump is the “greatest friend to minorities”.

The band’s drummer also called Trump “the most attacked President,” adding: “Let’s not let the narrative that’s being spun make us forget the truth of this statement” while sharing a Trump quote on his Instagram.

Advertisement

Responding to his bandmate while posting an old photo of the pair on Instagram, Tankian wrote: “My drummer and brother in law John Dolmayan whom I love and respect irrespective of our extremely polarised political commentary and differences has always been my stalwart ally in efforts for recognition of the Armenian genocide within SOAD.

“The amount of online hate and stupidity against him and I are unjustifiable,” he continued, adding that “social media has created an erroneous digital society that partially thrives on this reality.

“Remember irrespective of the stance, only artists that truly care and are impassioned will risk alienating their base for what they consider the truth. Our dilemma and possible fallacy is that we have two in one band. Some may consider that a weakness but the artistic, political and social dichotomy if not quadrichotomy (not a word) has made @systemofadown what it is today.”

Dolmayan recently said he believed he was in “no danger of losing [his] job” after his comments while defending free speech in a follow-up Instagram post.

Advertisement

Tankian, meanwhile, is a regular critic of Trump, and the frontman recently called for the President’s resignation and likened his government to corrupt regimes across the world.