Serj Tankian teases upcoming System Of A Down announcement

Serj Tankian has teased in a new interview that System Of A Down could be set to return with new music.

The System frontman and soloist was speaking to Kyle Meredith recently, when he was asked what the future holds for the band.

“As of now, we haven’t talked about anything,” he replied. “We will be making an announcement about something next year that I can’t really tell you about. So there is that. But further than that, I can’t really say.”

Tankian was talking to Meredith about his new solo EP ‘Perplex Cities’, which arrived last Friday (October 21). The five-track collection serves as the follow-up to his 2021 EP ‘Elasticity’.

You can watch the video interview in full below.

Back in 2020, System Of A Down returned with their first new release in 15 years – the double A-side single ‘Protect The Land’ and ‘Genocidal Humanoidz’ – in a bid to raise awareness and funds amid “a dire and serious war” between Artsakh and Azerbaijan. All proceeds supported humanitarian efforts in SOAD’s ancestral homeland of Armenia.

Bassist Shavo Odadjian later opened up about why the band felt it was important to put aside their differences to record the songs.