Serj Tankian teases title track of ‘Elasticity’ EP, originally meant for System Of A Down

Serj Tankian has shared a clip of the title track from his forthcoming ‘Elasticity’ EP – you can listen to it below.

Tankian announced the project last May, explaining that the “EP of rock songs” was comprised of material originally intended for a new System Of A Down album. However, he said the group were ultimately unable to “see eye to eye” and move forward together.

Taking to Twitter earlier this week (February 1), Tankian posted a 26-second clip of the official ‘Elasticity’ video, which will arrive tomorrow (February 4). The clip was produced by the singer’s friend Ilya Naishuller and directed by Vlad Kaptur.

“Can’t wait for you all to check it out,” Tankian wrote. You can see that post below.

Excited to share with you a snippet from the music video for the title track off my Elasticity EP. Full premiere on my YouTube channel this Thursday @ 9pm PST. Can’t wait for you all to check it out. It was produced by my friend, filmmaker @Naishuller & directed by Vlad Kaptur. pic.twitter.com/ZfhwPjr12x — Serj Tankian (@serjtankian) February 1, 2021

Upon the project’s announcement last year, Tankian explained: “I always have random rock tracks done at different times and I sit on them. And then one day the right project or right idea for releasing them will come along.

“They all have piano or synthesizers, which is a little different than the four-person crew with System although we had some synths as well. It’s got stuff that’s really heavy, heavy and there’s a funny aspect and then there’s a song about my son. It kind of runs the gauntlet on diversity of thematic expression: political, non-political.”

A release date for the ‘Elasticity’ EP has not yet been announced.

Last month, System Of A Down shared the video for ‘Genocidal Humanoidz‘. The song was released last November as a double A-side single alongside ‘Protect the Land’, marking the band’s first new material in 15 years.

Serj Tankian recently addressed the future of SOAD, saying that the band “can continue, if we’re on the same page”.

Meanwhile, Tankian is set to be the subject of a new documentary called Truth To Power. Featuring interviews with System, Rage Against The Machine, Rick Rubin and more, the film will arrive on February 19.