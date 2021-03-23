Serpentwithfeet collaborates with NAO on new single ‘Heart Storm’

Serpentwithfeet has shared a new single, ‘Heart Storm’, a collaboration with NAO and the third single from the artist’s forthcoming album, ‘DEACON’.

In a press release, serpentwithfeet – real name Josiah Wise – said of the single, “I love a little magical realism. In this song I’m saying that there is so much love and power every time me and my man unite, even the heavens rejoice.

“Here, we welcome the storm.”

A cool blend of electro-pop and stripped-back soul, serpentwithfeet layers several vocal melodies to form an instrument, creating a unique and immersive listening experience.

Check out the lyric video for ‘Heart Storm’ below:

The new release follows on from previous singles ‘Same Size Shoe’, and ‘Fellowship’, the latter released in January to coincide with the album announcement.

Upon its release, ‘DEACON’ will mark the follow up to serpentwithfeet’s debut album ‘soil’, released in 2018.

‘DEACON’ is slated for release this Friday (March 26) through Secretly Canadian. As well as NAO, the album will feature appearances from Sampha and Lil Silva.

In another statement upon the album’s announcement, serpentwithfeet described it as “something a lot softer, a lot more gentle”, when compared to ‘soil’.

The title, ‘DEACON’ refers to a role in the Christian ministry. “I originally approached this project wanting to make something that felt very sensuous,” he explained.

“I wanted to create something that felt calm and restrained. This was my way of tapping into the energy many deacons possess.”