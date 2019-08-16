Here are the set times for The Cure’s first Scottish show in 27 years

Bring it on.

The Cure will return to Glasgow tonight to play Bellahouston Park’s Summer Sessions – marking their first Scottish show in 27 years.

Thousands of fans are expected to descend on the Scottish capital tonight (August 16), to mark the beginning of the annual concert series.

The goth-rock icons will take top billing, with support provided by the likes of Mogwai, The Twilight Sad and The Joy Formidable. You can check out the set times in full below.

The Cure – set times

GATES – 4PM

The Joy Formidable – 4.40PM

The Twilight Sad – 5.40PM

Mogwai – 6.55pm

The Cure – 8.30PM

Curfew – 11PM

Check out a map of the festival site below too.



The show comes as the iconic Goth-rockers finalise work on their next album – the first since 2008’s 4:13 Dream.

Discussing the record, frontman Robert Smith previously told NME: “It’s changing. It is a work in progress.

“We did three weeks in Rockfield Studios in Wales in the early part of the year to try and capture some genuine Welsh doom and gloom. It was sunny the entire time though, which was pretty disappointing. It only rained once in three weeks, which I think is a national record for Wales.”

He added: “We did about 17 songs and almost all of them were really downbeat and heavy. There were a handful of others, and I really shouldn’t say this because you’ll go ‘oh no’, but in my head I wanted to do two albums – one after another. One was gonna be upbeat and the other downbeat, but the upbeat one I’m not so sure about now.”