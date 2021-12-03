Seth Rogen was “extremely high” while in the front row for Adele TV special

Seth Rogan has admitted he was “extremely high” when sat in the front row at Adele’s recent US television special.

Rogan attended the event with wife Lauren Miller thinking that it would be a small, intimate show and was shocked when he turned up to find a much larger audience and a film crew.

Speaking on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Rogan recounted the moment explaining that he and his wife had smoked a “tonne of weed” and got “extremely high” before the show.

“I was in the front row of the Adele concert,” Rogen began. “That is as surprising to me as anyone because I had no idea I was attending the taping of an Adele television special at all.”

Rogen went on to say that he and his wife were “not equipped to mentally” be in the front row of the show. “There was literally a camera in my face,” he laughed.

“There are so many more famous people here who should be sitting where I’m sitting, and I could feel them being insulted that I had such a good seat. I was in front of Drake. Like there’s no world where I should be in front of Drake. How was that possible?”

He also joked that he didn’t know Adele.

Earlier this week, Adele announced a 12-week residency in Las Vegas.

The singer-songwriter will be performing two shows every weekend at the Colosseum in the Caesars Palace hotel from January 21 through to April 16, 2022.

The residency entitled ‘Weekends With Adele’ comes ahead of her two sold-out dates at BST Hyde Park in the UK next summer.

Rumours of a Las Vegas residency had been circulating in recent months, with the star said to be deciding between either the Park Theater at the Park MGM Las Vegas or the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Reports of Adele’s potential Las Vegas residency first emerged in August, with a source telling the Mail On Sunday that the shows would be “hugely lucrative” for the singer. “It would make her a lot of money but it would also mean she could have a routine,” they said.

But she recently shot down rumours that she would be embarking on a Las Vegas residency in an interview with Rolling Stone, claiming at the time that there was “fucking nothing available” anyway.

Meanwhile, the singer-songwriter’s new album ’30’ has opened at the top of the US charts, with 839,000 equivalent album units sold, according to MRC Data.