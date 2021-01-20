Seth Troxler leads line up of first festival with rapid COVID-19 testing in 2021

Seth Troxler is among a host of artists set to appear at the first festival with rapid COVID-19 testing in 2021.

Albania’s Unum Festival will take place from June 3 to 7 near the Riveria. Among the other acts on the bill of the five day bash include Ricardo Villalobos, Priku, Praslea, tINI, Sonja Moonear, Shaun Reeves, Raresh, Cesar Merveille, Dyed Soundorom, Leon, Nikola Vemic, And.Re, Cap, Alex Kostic, Rayo, Nikifor, Nemax, Fogg, George Adi, Hajdar Berisha, Hiroko Yamamura, Nikola Vemic, Dona K, Franco Cinelli.

You can find more information here.

“This event will 100% take place in a responsible way and Covid secure fashion as it has full government approval, regardless of restrictions in other countries,” said the organisers in a statement.

“So even if it has to become an event for just locals or those able to travel, then this is what will happen. This is thanks to Swallow Events, our partners in this, providing their rapid testing service for the festival to ensure everyone who enters is tested and virus-free beforehand. We are taking all measures required to ensure safety measures are followed at all times and there will be zero tolerance on this matter.”

It comes after the Primavera Sound festival held a successful trial concert with rapid testing for 1,042 people in a 1,600 capacity venue with local DJs Barcelona last month – giving hope that it could be rolled for other events.

Music industry insiders, festival bosses and medical experts recently spoke to NME about when live music might be able to return in the UK.

The UK Government say that they’re currently on target to vaccinate 14 million people by mid-February, with the current capacity for two million vaccinations per week. It is hoped that efforts will be amped up through vulnerable groups and tended to the rest of the country throughout the spring to allow for festivals to safely take place this summer.

Melvin Benn, managing director of Festival Republic and boss of events including Reading & Leeds and Download Festival, told NME: “I feel very positive because I know that it’s possible”.

“You’re monitoring everything every hour, if not every minute, so I was very confident about the early summer before Christmas – but the new strain is spreading quicker, so that knocks your confidence a little bit,” said Benn. “However, the rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine picks your confidence back up again. I suppose I’m taking Matt Hancock and the Prime Minister’s word.

“The Prime Minister has said that 88% of hospitalisations and deaths will disappear once the over-70s and frontline workers are vaccinated. The Health Secretary said: ‘When that’s done, cry freedom’ – I’m crying freedom. At that point, I’m saying let’s get on with it.”