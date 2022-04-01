SEVENTEEN announce release date for first English-language single

SEVENTEEN have announced the release date for their upcoming first English-language release.

Earlier today (April 1), Pledis Entertainment announced in a press statement to South Korean news outlet Ten Asia that the group’s first English-language track is slated for release on April 15, 1pm KST. Further details on the song, such as its title and, are expected to be released in the coming days.

“It marks the first time that SEVENTEEN releases an English song in the form of a digital single,” Pledis Entertainment said in their announcement, per Yonhap News Agency. “With the release, the group will seek to expand its presence in the global music market in earnest.”

SEVENTEEN’s upcoming English-language release will serve as a pre-release track for the boyband’s fouth full-length album, which arrives in May. The forthcoming record will mark the boyband’s first domestic comeback of 2022, arriving seven months after ‘Attacca’.

Notably, the upcoming single will be their first English-language track performed by all 13 members of the boyband. Prior to this, sub-units and solo members of the group have released songs in English, including Vernon and Joshua on ‘2 Minus 1’ from group’s most recent mini-album ‘Attacca’ released in May, and Woozi with his solo mixtape ‘Ruby’.

Meanwhile, Chinese member The8 recently returned with a new Chinese-language solo single ‘海城 (Hai Cheng)’, which was his first solo release this year, and is titled after Hai Cheng City, the singer’s hometown in China’s Liaoning province.

The new song also follows April 2021’s ‘Side By Side’, released in both Chinese and Korean, was itself the follow-up to his 2020 single ‘Falling Down’, which itself came a year after he dropped his debut solo track ‘Dreams Come True’.