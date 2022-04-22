SEVENTEEN announce new studio album ‘Face The Sun’, reveal release date

SEVENTEEN have announced their upcoming studio album ‘Face The Sun’, and have unveiled details about the upcoming release.

The K-pop group announced today (April 22) at midnight KST that their forthcoming fourth full-length album will be titled ‘Face The Sun’. SEVENTEEN also unveiled the first concept image for the comeback, along with the record’s release date of May 27 at 1pm KST/12am EST.

The forthcoming arrival of the new record was first confirmed by the group’s label Pledis Entertainment in March, who at the time announced that the boyband were “preparing to make a comeback with a full-length studio album in May”.

The upcoming project will be SEVENTEEN’s first domestic release of 2022, and will come almost three years after their previous full-length record ‘An Ode’, which dropped in September 2019. That album featured 11 tracks, led by the title track ‘Fear’.

Earlier this month, SEVENTEEN released the fully English single ‘Darl+ing’. The track is SEVENTEEN’s first-ever English single performed by all 13 members of the band, and serves as a pre-release track for the group’s full-length album.

Prior to this, sub-units and solo members of the group had released songs in English. These include Vernon and Joshua on ‘2 Minus 1’ from SEVENTEEN’s most recent mini-album ‘Attacca’, which was released in May 2021, and Woozi with his solo mixtape ‘Ruby’.

SEVENTEEN recently partnered with Apple for the first-ever K-pop ‘Today at Apple’ session spotlighting ‘Darl+ing’, which will feature the members of the boyband sharing about their creative process, after which participants will be guided through using the tech company’s music creation software GarageBand.

The first session ‘Music Lab: SEVENTEEN Remix’ will take place on April 15 at the Apple store in Myeongdong, Seoul. The K-pop ‘Today At Apple’ session is set to also launch in several other Apple stores across Asia.