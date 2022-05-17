SEVENTEEN share North American dates for 2022 ‘Be The Sun’ world tour

K-pop boyband SEVENTEEN have announced the North American leg of their forthcoming ‘Be The Sun’ world tour.

Today (May 17), the 13-member boyband took to Twitter to reveal their upcoming world tour. Titled ‘Be The Sun’, the tour is set to kick off in Seoul this June, before heading to North America, where SEVENTEEN will play in 12 different cities across the US and Canada.

From August to September, SEVENTEEN will perform in US cities such as Seattle, Los Angeles, Chicago and Houston. In addition, the boyband will also make two Canadian stops in the cities of Vancouver and Toronto. Venue and ticketing details of the tour are set to arrive in the coming weeks.

Advertisement

In addition, Pledis Entertainment also added in its announcement that SEVENTEEN will be holding several arena shows in Asia, as well as six dome concerts in Japan from November to December later this year as part of the tour. However, exact dates and locations of these will be shared at a later date.

The current dates for SEVENTEEN’s forthcoming world tour are as follows:



June 2022

25 – Seoul, South Korea

26 – Seoul, South Korea



August 2022

10 – Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

12 – Seattle, Washington, US

14 – Oakland, California, US

17 – Los Angeles, California, US

20 – Houston, Texas, US

23 – Fort Worth, Texas, US

25 – Chicago, Illinois, US

28 – Washington D.C., US

30 – Atlanta, Georgia, US



September 2022

1 – Belmont Park, New York, US

3 – Toronto, Ontario, Canada

6 – Newark, New Jersey, US

SEVENTEEN are currently gearing up to release their fourth studio album, titled ‘Face The Sun’ on May 27 at 1pm KST. The group dropped its pre-release single ‘Darl+ling’ last month, which had also marked their first-ever English single performed by all 13 members of the band.

Shortly after its release, the boyband opened up about the meaning behind the song, describing it as a “gift” to their international fans. “Our international fans, even though they may not understand Korean, love us for who we are and love our music so much, so we just wanted to make a song they can easily listen to and understand,” shared member Joshua.