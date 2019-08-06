Seventeen break out their dance moves in choreography-filled ‘HIT’ video

The K-pop boyband have another hit on their hands

K-pop boyband Seventeen have returned with a stylish music video for their brand-new single, ‘HIT’. Watch it below.

The song departs from the laid-back vibes of the group’s earlier Korean release ‘Home’, the lead single off their January EP, ‘You Made My Dawn’. Instead, ‘HIT’ is a high-octane EDM banger complete with blaring bass and a satisfying beat drop.

The track was co-composed by members Woozi and Bumzu, who penned the song alongside fellow member Vernon. According to a press statement, the song boasts lyrics that seek “liberation from those that oppress us”.

The accompanying visual, which dropped yesterday (August 5), mirrors the song’s powerful energy. It features all 13 members as they flaunt their synchronised choreography on futuristic sets. Decked out in matching sleek suits, the boys dance atop wooden posts and under pouring rain and confetti.

The clip eventually culminates in an attention-grabbing dance break in the middle of a warehouse. See it here:

‘HIT’ marks Seventeen’s second Korean release and first non-album single of the year, following ‘You Made My Dawn’. In May, the group released a new Japanese song titled ‘Happy Ending’. It arrived alongside Japanese versions of two of their earlier Korean songs: ‘Oh My!’ from 2018’s ‘You Make My Day’ EP and ‘Healing’ from their repackaged 2016 ‘Love&Letter’ album.