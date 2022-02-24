SEVENTEEN, BTS producer discusses “pressure” of K-pop industry

Bumzu, who is best known for producing hits for groups such as SEVENTEEN and BTS, has opened up about the “pressure” of being in the K-pop scene.

In a new interview with The Guardian, Bumzu spoke about working on songs for some of K-pop’s most popular acts – including BTS’s Jin (on ‘Super Tuna’), SEVENTEEN, NU’EST and more – and how his line of work can be especially arduous.

“Frankly, I feel a lot of pressure. There are many times when that pressure gnaws away at me,” he admitted, however adds that this emotion allowed him to grow as a songwriter over the years. “But it’s also true that this feeling drives me to become stronger again.”

Advertisement

But even in the face of pressure, the producer also credited his work to a reliable support system of fellow music makers. “We live in an era of collaboration and open communication, and nobody can accomplish everything or shine alone,” he added. “I have a team to strengthen my expertise, and I always consult professionals in other areas.”

Some of the collaborators he named during the interview include SEVENTEEN’s Woozi and Hoshi, the former of which he described as “a very talented artist and songwriter”. He also revealed that the pair often “share ideas, discuss a lot and complement each other’s techniques” whenever they work on new material together.

He also elaborated on how he works with Hoshi, who often choreographs for the boyband, on dance routines. “I once asked SEVENTEEN member Hoshi to think of the choreography first. We then worked on the rhythm from it and then the melody after that,” he said, before adding that he and the group “don’t have a fixed order” for working on new music and projects.

In other SEVENTEEN news, Charli XCX dropped a snippet of an upcoming remix of ‘Beg For You’, featuring member Vernon. The duo will also seemingly be joined by Rina Sawayama on vocals, as well as by PC Music head and producer A.G. Cook.