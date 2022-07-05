SEVENTEEN announce release date for new song ‘Cheers’

SEVENTEEN are set to drop a new track titled ‘Cheers’ later this week, ahead of their upcoming repackaged album ‘Sector 17’.

Today (July 5), the boyband announced on Twitter that they would be releasing a new track called ‘Cheers’, which will be performed by members Hoshi, S. Coups and Woozi. The trio, who are individually the leaders of the boyband’s three different teams, are collectively known as SVT Leaders.

‘Cheers’ is due out on July 7 at midnight KST and will be accompanied by a music video. A teaser for the music video will be released tomorrow (July 6). The upcoming song will be one of four new tracks from SEVENTEEN’s forthcoming repackaged album ‘Sector 17’, which will arrive on July 18.

The day prior, the boyband also shared the tracklist for ‘Sector 17’. In addition to ‘Cheers’ and the original tracklist of ‘Face The Sun’, the re-release will also feature the title track ‘World’, the B-side ‘Circles’ and a Korean-language version of their 2020 Japanese song ‘Fallin’ Flower’.

SEVENTEEN first announced their forthcoming return at the end of their ‘Be The Sun’ concert in Seoul last month, where they shared that they would soon release a repackaged version of their May studio album ‘Face The Sun’.

‘Face The Sun’ had been led by the title track ‘Hot’. The record also included the pre-release single ‘Darl+ing’ in April, which was notably SEVENTEEN’s first English-language single as a group.

In a four-star review of ‘Face The Sun’, NME contributor Abby Webster wrote that while ‘Hot’ “blazes forward into new territory with its brazen sensuality – but, proven by ‘Face the Sun’’s familiar yet sublimely inventive B-sides, SEVENTEEN needn’t start from scratch.”