SEVENTEEN to release new music in October, their agency confirms

South Korean boyband SEVENTEEN are preparing to make their return with new music later this year.

On August 23, South Korean news outlet OSEN reported that the 13-member group were in the midst of preparing a new album for release in October. This was later confirmed to TopStarNews by a source from Pledis Entertainment.

“SEVENTEEN is preparing to make a comeback aimed for mid-October,” said the agency, according to a translation by Soompi. Further details on the upcoming release can be expected closer to the release date.

The news of SEVENTEEN’s upcoming return comes just two months after they released their eighth mini-album, ‘Your Choice’ featuring the title track ‘Ready To Love’. In a glowing four-star review, NME’s Puah Ziwei said that “the [boyband’s] experimentation with their musicality [on the record]… prove that the group have not lost their touch or creative streak”.

This will also mark their first comeback since all 13 members of the group renewed their contracts with Pledis Entertainment last month. SEVENTEEN had decided to re-sign with the agency ahead of the expiration of their seven-year contracts in 2022.

In a statement released by the agency, the boyband spoke about their decision to re-sign with the company, citing the group’s “trust” and “strong teamwork”, among other reasons. “As ‘One Team’ SEVENTEEN will continue to strive to bring great music and fantastic performances to fans around the world,” the boyband added.

Last month, a Chinese fan of SEVENTEEN made news after reportedly being rescued from devastating floods in the Henan province after using the group’s official lightstick to alert rescuers.

“The disaster is over and everyone is safe. I want to tell [SEVENTEEN member] S.Coups the lightstick is really extremely bright. [The rescuers] found me immediately,” the fan wrote on Weibo, as translated by AsiaOne.