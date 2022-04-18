SEVENTEEN describe English-language track ‘Darl+ing’ as a gift to international fans

K-pop boyband SEVENTEEN have opened up about the meaning behind their new single ‘Darl+ing’

Earlier this month, the 13-member act unveiled their first-ever English language single ‘Dar+ling’, along with its heartwarming music video. The song serves as a pre-release track for their upcoming full-length album, due out in May.

While sub-units and solo members of the group had previously released songs in English, the new track had marked their first English song as a full group. In a new interview with Rolling Stone, the members share the deeper meaning behind their latest single.

“It’s like a gift to our Carats (SEVENTEEN’s official fan base),” shared vocalist Joshua, one of two of the group’s native English speakers. “Our international fans, even though they may not understand Korean, love us for who we are and love our music so much, so we just wanted to make a song they can easily listen to and understand.”

SEVENTEEN’s leader S.Coups added that non-Korean speaking fans often had to “work hard” to understand the group’s message. “So when we record, we want to try as hard as they do when they listen to our music so we can share that together,” said the rapper.

“So far we’ve always been really sincere and honest with our music,” he went on. “But I think especially with this upcoming album, we’re very frank and showing our honest heart.”

SEVENTEEN’s as-yet-unnamed studio album will mark the act’s fourth full-length release since their debut, coming almost three years after their previous record ‘An Ode’, which dropped in September 2019.

SEVENTEEN recently partnered with Apple for the first-ever K-pop ‘Today at Apple’ session earlier this month spotlighting ‘Darl+ing’, which featured the members of the boyband sharing about their creative process.