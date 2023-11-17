SEVENTEEN’s Dino announces third solo mixtape ‘Wait’

Dino of K-pop boyband SEVENTEEN will soon be dropping a new solo mixtape.

On November 17, Pledis Entertainment announced that the group’s youngest member would be releasing his mixtape ‘Wait’ on November 27. The agency also unveiled a teaser image for the project, featuring a back view of Dino as he runs away.

The upcoming project will be Dino’s third mixtape, following ‘0 (ZERO)’ and ‘The Real Thing’, both of which he released in 2017.

The singer has also dropped several solo songs over the years, the most recent being his self-written track ‘High Five’, which arrived in June 2022. Other unofficial solo tracks Dino has released are ‘ET: Every Time’, ‘Last Order’ and ‘Zero (Hero)’.

Last month, SEVENTEEN made a comeback with their 11th mini-album ‘Seventeenth Heaven’ and its title track ‘God of Music’. In a four-star review of the record, NME’s Abby Webster wrote that in it, the group “continues to flex their consistency and creativity as a collective”.

Prior to its release, ‘Seventeenth Heaven’ achieved over 5.2million pre-orders, surpassing the 5.13million record set by Stray Kids’ ‘5-Star’ in May and becoming the most pre-ordered K-pop album in history. Notably, that album had broken the record previously held by SEVENTEEN’s April mini-album ‘FML’.

SEVENTEEN leader S.Coups is currently sitting out of the group’s promotional activities as he recovers from a ligament surgery he underwent earlier this year. Pledis Entertainment said he had “received medical advice that it would be best to avoid any physically taxing activities for the time being”, but noted that the rapper had felt “deeply committed” to participating in their pre-scheduled activities.

He later addressed his break on fan community platform Weverse, writing: “You don’t like it when I apologise, so rather than feeling sorry, I’ll strengthen my resolve and work harder on my recovery to show you a healthier me as soon as possible.”