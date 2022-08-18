SEVENTEEN’s Dino tests positive for COVID-19, will miss ‘Kimmel’ performance and Houston concert

SEVENTEEN singer Dino will miss the group’s performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and a concert in Houston, Texas after testing positive for COVID-19.

South Korean label Pledis Entertainment published a statement Wednesday (August 17) announcing Dino’s absence from some upcoming promotional activities as he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Dino took a PCR test in Los Angeles on August 16 (PT) and was confirmed with COVID-19. He is currently experiencing a mild sore throat and has been under self-quarantine and administering self-treatment, away from the other members,” wrote the label in an English statement shared to SEVENTEEN’s official Twitter page. The 12 remaining members of the boyband have since tested negative for the virus.

Advertisement

Pledis Entertainment explained that Dino’s contraction of COVID-19 and subsequent mandated quarantine were why he was absent from the group’s August 17 concert in Los Angeles.

SEVENTEEN’s forthcoming performance of the single ‘Hot’ on American late night show Jimmy Kimmel Live!, which was scheduled to air on August 18, as well as the 13-piece’s Houston show on August 20 will proceed without Dino, in order to “thoroughly comply with the guidelines of the health authorities in the United States”.

“We will continue to provide support for the rapid recovery of Dino, placing our highest priority on the health and safety of our artists. We will also continue to fully cooperate with the requests and guidelines of healthcare authorities,” wrote the label.

SEVENTEEN are currently on a tour of North America as part of their ongoing ‘Be The Sun’ world tour. The series of shows began with a two-night residency in Seoul’s Gocheok Sky Dome in late June, and proceeded with a North American leg earlier this month.

SEVENTEEN have so far performed in Vancouver, Seattle, Oakland and Los Angeles, with upcoming stops in Houston, Fort Worth, Chicago, Washington D.C., Atlanta, Belmont Park, Toronto and Newark till early September.