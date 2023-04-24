SEVENTEEN drop explosive ‘Super’ music video

K-pop boyband SEVENTEEN have made a comeback with their new mini-album ‘FML’ and the music video for one of its singles, ‘Super’.

On April 24 at 6pm KST, the 13-member boyband released their tenth Korean-language mini-album ‘FML’, alongside a visual for one of its two singles, ‘Super’. SEVENTEEN are set to drop a music video for the record’s second single, ‘F*ck My Life’ on May 8 at Midnight KST.

‘손오공’, the Korean title of ‘Super’, refers to the Monkey King (known in Korean as Son O Gong) from the 16th century Chinese novel Journey To The West. The new visual focuses on the track’s high-energy choreography, which is inspired in part by martial arts moves.

“Feels like I turned into Son O Gong / Feels like I turned into Son O Gong / We’ll never rest, everyday, make it make it / Don’t break until we make it / Feels like I turned into Son O Gong,” they perform in the chorus.

In addition to ‘Super’ and ‘F*ck My Life’, SEVENTEEN’s new mini-album comprises tracks by each of the boyband’s three units: ‘Fire’ by S.Coups, Wonwoo, Mingyu and Vernon (hip-hop team), ‘I Don’t Understand but I Luv U’ by Hoshi, Jun, The8 and Dino (performance team) and ‘Dust’ by Woozi, Jeonghan, Joshua, DK and Seungkwan (vocal team).

The record ends with the track ‘April Shower’, which is performed by all 13 members of the group. As with most of SEVENTEEN’s releases, all songs on ‘FML’ were co-produced by long-time collaborator Bumzu and the group’s producer Woozi, though the latter was not involved in producing the hip-hop team’s ‘Fire’.

‘FML’ marks SEVENTEEN’s first comeback as a full group since their July 2022 repackaged album ‘Sector 17’, led by the single ‘_World’. That record had been a re-release of their fourth studio album ‘Face The Sun’, which was released earlier that year.

SEVENTEEN subunit BSS comprising members Seungkwan, DK and Hoshi also made a comeback earlier this January with the single album ‘Second Wind’, led by the title track ‘Fighting’ featuring rapper Lee Young-ji.