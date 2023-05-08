SEVENTEEN drop ‘The Truman Show’-inspired music video for ‘F*ck My Life’

SEVENTEEN have released a music video for ‘F*ck My Life’, from their latest mini-album ‘FML’.

‘F*ck My Life’ is one of two title tracks from SEVENTEEN’s latest project, ‘FML’, with the other being ‘Super’. The mini-album is the follow-up to the boyband’s July 2022 release ‘Sector 17’, which was a repackaged version of their fourth studio album ‘Face The Sun’.

The new music video for ‘F*ck My Life’ draw inspiration from the critically acclaimed 1998 film The Truman Show. In the clip, the boyband are trapped in a world where they’re watched constantly, with shots that mirror scenes from the aforementioned motion picture.

“I lost my way, I lost my aim / Dumbest person alivе / From now on I’ll fight for my life / For my own good, fight for my life / We’rе so used to feeling numb in this life / Now I just wanna find myself,” the boyband sing on the chorus of ‘F*ck My Life’.

‘FML’ has since broken the record for the highest-selling K-pop album in its first week of release in South Korea, moving over 3.9million copies in its first day. That figure also made the boyband the only act to exceed 3million copies in sales within the first day of an album’s release.

The record for the highest-selling K-pop album in its first week of release was previously held by BTS with their 2020 album ‘Map of the Soul: 7’, which had achieved over 3.3million sales in its first week.