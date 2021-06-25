SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi surprises fans with new solo song ‘Tiger Power’

Hoshi of South Korean boyband SEVENTEEN has surprise-released a new solo song called ‘Tiger Power’.

On June 24, the K-pop idol released ‘Tiger Power’ via SEVENTEEN’s official YouTube channel. The song, which the singer helped to write and compose, is a laid-back tune that features fun lines like: “Stop teasing me by calling me ‘hamster’ / It’s really annoying because I’m a tiger, so don’t do that,” per Genius.

‘Tiger Power’ also appears to be the a reference to a long-running joke between Hoshi and CARATs (SEVENTEEN’s official fan name), who have lovingly nicknamed him “hamster”. The singer, however, seems to prefer being called “tiger”, as he declares in the new song.

Advertisement

Shortly after he released the song, Hoshi tweeted pictures of himself with emojis representing “tiger versus hamster” as the caption.

This is not the first time Hoshi has expressed his love for tigers. He even coined the term “I Tiger You” (“Horanghae”), which combines the word for “tiger” (“horangi”) and the phrase “I love you” (“saranghae”) in Korean.

Maybe I cried??? I mean that Horanghae at the end— pic.twitter.com/7ascKjbRJ2 — Zia 🍎 (@ddalgifactory) January 21, 2020

Advertisement

The singer also used the catchphrase in ‘Tiger Power’, which opens with the lyrics: “I Tiger You / Good morning, hello / Good morning to you.”

SEVENTEEN recently returned with their eighth mini-album, ‘Your Choice’, featuring the title track ‘Ready To Love’. A day later, Pledis Entertainment notified fans that the group have entered self-quarantine after being identified as close contacts of COVID-19 positive cases.

Earlier this year, Hoshi released his first-ever solo mixtape ‘Spider’. NME‘s Puah Ziwei later described the song as a “captivating, sultry R&B tune… that seems to lay the groundwork for a potentially iconic future solo career” in a glowing four-star review.