SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi releases new song ‘Stay’ to celebrate his birthday

South Korean singer Hoshi, a member of the K-pop boyband SEVENTEEN, has released a new song called ‘Stay’.

At exactly 10:10pm KST yesterday (June 15), Hoshi released the music video for ‘Stay’, a new solo song which he so-wrote and -composed with Glenn from PRISMFILTER and Nmore.

The music video features the K-pop idol as he skateboards around a tennis count while performing the song. “Please stay by my side / I’m sure you’re an angel / I feel like I’m going to fly (stay),” he sings on the track.

‘Stay’ is Hoshi’s first solo release of 2023. Last year, the singer dropped the song ‘Tiger’ with Tiger JK, in celebration of Global Tiger Day, an annual celebration that raises awareness for tiger conservation.

In 2021, the singer released his first-ever solo track ‘Spider’. In the same year, he also dropped the song ‘Tiger Power’.

Earlier this year, Hoshi teamed up with his SEVENTEEN bandmates DK and Seungkwan on ‘Second Wind’ as the sub-unit BSS. The project featured the hit single ‘Fighting’, featuring NME 100 rapper Lee Young-ji.

Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN are set to re-release several older out-of-print albums later today (June 16). The eight records were originally released from 2015 to 2018.

The re-release of SEVENTEEN’s older out-of-print albums comes just a month after the boyband made their return with ‘FML’. The project, which is the group’s tenth mini-album, was led by the singles ‘F*ck My Life’ and ‘Super’.

At the time of release, ‘FML’ broke the record for the highest-selling K-pop album in its first week of release in South Korea, moving over 3.9million copies in its first day.