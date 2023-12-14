SEVENTEEN’s Jeonghan undergoes surgery, to sit out of ongoing tour

SEVENTEEN singer Jeonghan will not be participating in upcoming schedules, including the ongoing ‘FOLLOW’ tour in Asia, after undergoing ankle surgery.

Pledis Entertainment released a statement today (December 14) on fan community platform Weverse announcing that Jeonghan would be absent from group activities after undergoing an ankle surgery earlier this morning.

The agency said that Jeonghan had “previously suffered an injury to his left ankle and has been receiving several conservative treatments”, but had been “highly determined to participate in all activities prearranged for this year”. As such, he continued to perform with the group “while getting regular checkups on his ankle with medical professionals”.

However, Pledis Entertainment noted that Jeonghan’s ankle injury recently had worsened over the course of the band’s ongoing ‘FOLLOW’ tour. “He was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday (December 13) and underwent ankle surgery on the morning of Thursday, (December 14). The surgery was successful, and Jeonghan is now recuperating,” it added.

“We believe that it was in the artist’s best interest to prioritise his recovery and rehabilitation above all else at this time,” the agency added. “Therefore, it will be difficult for Jeonghan to participate in official activities for the time being.” As such, the singer will be absent from SEVENTEEN’s upcoming shows in Fukuoka, Bangkok, Bulacan and Macao.

In other SEVENTEEN news, member Dino released his first solo mixtape titled ‘Wait’ in November. The song marked his solo release since his 2017 songs ‘0 (ZERO)’ and ‘The Real Thing’. However, the singer has released several other unofficial solo tracks over the years.

Back in September, SEVENTEEN returned with their 11th mini-album ‘Seventeenth Heaven’, which became the most pre-ordered K-pop album in history after achieving over 5.2million pre-orders.