SEVENTEEN’s Joshua unveils moving cover of dhruv’s ‘double take’

SEVENTEEN member Joshua has shared a gorgeous rendition of London-born singer dhruv’s hit debut single ‘double take’.

On June 18, the Korean-American K-pop idol uploaded a cover of dhruv’s 2019 TikTok viral debut single ‘double take’, as part of the boyband’s ‘#17studio’ series. In the clip, Joshua sits in SEVENTEEN’s recording studio with a microphone as he sings performs the, remaining true to the original version of the song.

“Boy, you got me hooked onto something / Who could say that they saw us coming? / Tell me, do you feel the love?,” croons the idol. dhruv has also since shown love for the cover, commenting on the video: “Joshua…..you are amazing. Thank you for covering my song.”

Advertisement

Joshua is the latest SEVENTEEN member to release solo music. Earlier this month, Chinese member Jun dropped a medley clip earlier that saw him covering Mandopop hits by Eason Chan, Mayday, Jacky Cheung and more. Meanwhile, member Jeonghan also released a cover of Japanese singer’s Mosawo’s ‘会いたい (Aitai)’ via the boyband’s YouTube channel earlier this year.

Last week, Pledis Entertainment shared that Jeonghan had recently undergone surgery on his right elbow due to damage to “his lateral epicondylitis and tendon”. It added that while the idol will still join the group on their forthcoming ‘Be The Sun’ world tour, he will remain in a cast and brace in order to reduce any unnecessary strain on the injury.

The ‘Be The Sun’ world tour is set to begin with a two-night residency in Seoul’s Gocheok Sky Dome next weekend on June 25 and 26. The forthcoming shows were first announced in May, in support of SEVENTEEN’s brand-new studio album ‘Face The Sun’, which arrived alongside the music video for title track ‘Hot’ late last month.