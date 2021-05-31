SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu says ‘Bittersweet’ let him explore his creativity

SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu has opened up about the creative process of ‘Bittersweet’, his new collaboration with bandmate Wonwoo and K-pop vocalist Lee Hi.

In an interview with Elite Daily, the South Korean singer said that working on the song with only one other group member allowed the duo more freedom to explore their creativity. He noted that when SEVENTEEN are in the songwriting process, there was a delicate “balancing act” where the 13-member group needed to “take many viewpoints into consideration”.

“But with just two people, it’s much easier to directly incorporate our own personal thoughts and emotions into the song,” he said. “I thought our [fans] would really like the synergistic effect of our combined vocal[s], especially because we have somewhat of a similar vocal colour.”

Advertisement

Wonwoo added that ‘Bittersweet’ was inspired by “the various types and stories of love out there”, and that the song is a mix of the various emotions that “accompany friendship, love, and everything in between”. He also noted that these sentiments are part of SEVENTEEN’s new ‘Power Of Love’ project, which will also include the group’s forthcoming mini-album, ‘Your Choice’.

Later in the interview, Mingyu also touched on why they decided to collaborate with Lee Hi on their new song. “We knew we wanted an additional voice in ‘Bittersweet’ from the very beginning; a voice that would bring something new that had not been heard in SEVENTEEN’s music before,” he said. “We thought Lee Hi would be the perfect fit for the groovy yet soulful ambience.”

‘Bittersweet’ is the latest non-group release from SEVENTEEN members, following Hoshi’s ‘Spider’ and The8 with ‘Falling Down’. On the other hand, the collaboration marks Lee Hi’s first release since teaming up with Park Ji-hoon on ‘Call U Up’ in March.

Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN are set to make their domestic return as a full group in June with their eighth mini-album ‘Your Choice’. According to a Weverse post from their agency Pledis Entertainment, the project will be released on June 18.