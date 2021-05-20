SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu and Wonwoo to team up with Lee Hi on new song

Mingyu and Wonwoo from the boyband SEVENTEEN are set to collaborate with vocalist Lee Hi on a new single called ‘Bittersweet’.

The two K-pop boy group members announced the forthcoming joint track on social media, and previewed it with a teaser they dubbed a “motion poster”. The trailer clip hints at the forthcoming song’s laid-back, jazz-inspired sound. ‘Bittersweet’ will arrive May 28 at 6pm KST.

Advertisement

‘Bittersweet’ is the latest non-group release from SEVENTEEN members, following Hoshi’s ‘Spider’ and The8 with ‘Falling Down’. On the other hand, the upcoming collaboration will be Lee Hi’s first release since teaming up with Park Ji-hoon on ‘Call U Up’.

Hoshi released ‘Spider’ in April and revealed that a tarot card reading in 2018 had spurred him to write it. In a glowing four-star review, NME described the track as a “winning combination of music, visuals and sheer talent”, adding that it is a “promising sneak peek at what might be on the horizon” for the singer.

In the same month, fellow member The8 – real name Xu Minghao – also released ‘Side By Side’. The song was released in both Korean and Chinese, and is his third solo single, following last year’s ‘Falling Down’ and 2019’s ‘Dreams Come True’.

Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN are set to make their domestic return as a full group in June with their eighth mini-album ‘Your Choice’. According to a Weverse post from their agency Pledis Entertainment, the project will be released on June 18 with more details expected in the coming weeks.