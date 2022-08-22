SEVENTEEN stage a fiery performance of ‘Hot’ on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

SEVENTEEN have performed their May 2022 single ‘Hot’ on the latest episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

On August 18, the boyband set the stage alight with a powerful performance of ‘Hot’, the title track of their fourth studio album ‘Face The Sun’. However, member Dino was absent after being diagnosed with COVID-19, leaving the remaining members of SEVENTEEN to perform as a 12-member act.

SEVENTEEN are currently touring the US as part of their ‘Be The Sun’ world tour. Their agency Pledis Entertainment shared on August 18 that youngest member Dino had contracted COVID-19, leading to his absence from SEVENTEEN’s Kimmel appearance.

While the rest of the boyband had tested negative at the time, the agency announced a day later that member Mingyu had also been diagnosed with the coronavirus. As a result, both Dino and Mingyu missed the boyband’s ‘Be The Sun’ show in Houston, Texas on August 20.

“Mingyu experienced a mild sore throat on the early morning of August 19 (PT) and preemptively took a COVID-19 test and the test result returned as positive,” wrote Pledis in a new statement, adding that he was not experiencing “extraordinary” symptoms.

Dino has since been released from self-quarantine, per Pledis, as of August 21. He is set to return during their next show on August 23 in Fort Worth, Texas. However, Mingyu will be absent from that concert, and will not be performing with the group until he is released from self-quarantine.