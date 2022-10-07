Pledis Entertainment issues notice on fan “violations” of SEVENTEEN’s safety

Pledis Entertainment has shared a notice outlining fan etiquette rules after what it describes as “multiple cases of violation” of SEVENTEEN’s personal information and space.

On October 6, Pledis Entertainment uploaded a notice regarding fan etiquette on the group’s official Weverse page. In it, the agency highlighted several examples and instances where SEVENTEEN’s privacy and safety had been violated by fans, followed by a list of fan etiquette rules and consequences of violating them.

“Recently when SEVENTEEN leaves and enters Korea and other countries, there have been repeated activities threatening artists’ safety, such as excessive physical contact and taking photography or videos up close,” it stated.

Pledis added that some fans had used “improperly acquired information” to end up on the same flights as the boyband, as well as causing discomfort and inconveniencing fellow passengers at airports and on flights by taking photos in unauthorised areas and rowdy behaviour.

“There also have been multiple cases of violation of the fan etiquette by selling or buying artists’ personal information or invading artists’ privacy by visiting a personal space such as their houses,” said the agency.

Pledis then outlined its official fan etiquette rules dissuading fans from visiting the group’s unofficial engagement avenues and private spaces, stalking, selling and purchasing their personal information and more. Read the full list of rules here.

Fans caught violating these rules may have their fan club memberships restricted or stripped from them entirely, and may be banned from attending SEVENTEEN’s official activities such as concerts and fan meetings.

It added: “If any actions that do not comply with the etiquette rules above are found to be unlawful, evidence may be collected and violators may be subject to civil and criminal penalties.”

SEVENTEEN are currently on the Southeast Asian leg of their ‘Be The Sun’ world tour, after successfully completing its North American leg in August and September. Their next two shows will be in Manila, before wrapping up their Southeast Asian leg in Singapore next week.