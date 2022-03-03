SEVENTEEN to release first-ever feature film next month

K-pop boyband SEVENTEEN are set to premiere their first-ever feature film next month.

SEVENTEEN’s label, Pledis Entertainment, announced earlier today (March 3) that the 13-member group would be premiering their first-ever full-length movie, titled SEVENTEEN Power Of Love: The Movie, next month.

According to the company, the forthcoming film will be a “love letter in movie form from SEVENTEEN”. The upcoming Power Of Love: The Movie will include performances and scenes from the boyband’s live concerts, as well as never-before-seen interviews with all 13 members.

The forthcoming movie will also include exclusive behind-the-scenes footage of their performances and concert preparations, notably from their November 2021 online concert ‘Power Of Love’.

Power Of Love: The Movie is set to be available in theatres globally on April 20 and 23. Ticket sales are set to commence on March 17, and can be purchased here.

SEVENTEEN’s last release as a group was the mini-album ‘Attacca’, which dropped in October 2021 alongside its lead single ‘Rock With You’. In an interview following ‘Attacca”s release, member Woozi revealed that the title track had gone through “endless revisions” before it was finalised.

In other news, bandmate Vernon recently collaborated with British pop star Charli XCX on a new remix of the latter’s recent single ‘Beg For You’. The rework sees the song’s original collaborator Rina Sawayama return on vocals, and PC Music head A.G. Cook as a producer.

The collaboration arrived shortly after a string of online interactions between both Charli XCX and SEVENTEEN, which began when the former tweeted to fans asking who they’d like to see her collaborate with.