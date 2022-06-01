SEVENTEEN revisit fan favourites ‘Very Nice’, ‘Snap Shoot’ and more in new medley

SEVENTEEN have revisited multiple fan favourite songs from their discography in a new medley for Dingo Music.

The 13-piece recently made a guest appearance on Dingo Music’s Killing Voice, where artists are invited to perform a medley of their hit tracks. On SEVENTEEN’s 20-minute rendition of the medley, the group performed snippets from their debut song ‘Adore U’ and 2016 hit single ‘Pretty U’, to more recent tracks such as ‘Clap’, ‘Home’ and their new single, ‘Hot’.

Aside from title tracks, SEVENTEEN also sang several fan-favourite B-side tracks, including ‘Snap Shoot’ from their 2019 album ‘An Ode’. Other songs performed include ‘Run To You’ from their 2018 repackaged album ‘Director’s Cut’ and ‘Our Dawn Is Hotter Than Day’ from the group’s 2018 EP ‘You Make My Day’.

Last week, the 13-member boyband returned with their fourth studio album ‘Face The Sun’, along with a fierce new music video for its lead single ‘Hot’. The release had marked SEVENTEEN’s first domestic release of 2022, arriving over half a year after their October 2021 mini-album ‘Attacca’.

As usual, all of the songs were co-written and -composed by member Woozi and frequent SEVENTEEN collaborator and producer Bumzu. Other members of the boyband, including Vernon, Hoshi and S.Coups, also contributed to the record.

In other SEVENTEEN news, the boyband recently sat down with NYLON to discuss their careers and lives as K-pop idols, during which the interviewer referred to the 13-member group as “pop stars”. However, the boyband’s members did not seem to find the description as fitting, with member Vernon sharing that the moniker “sounds so cringe” to him.