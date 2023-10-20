SEVENTEEN’s S.Coups won’t participate in promotions for ‘Seventeeth Heaven’

SEVENTEEN leader S.Coups will be absent from promotional activities for the group’s upcoming album, ‘Seventeenth Heaven’, in order to focus on post-surgery recovery.

The announcement was made by Pledis Entertainment yesterday (October 19), who wrote in an official statement to fan community platform Weverse that it would be “difficult for S.Coups to participate in most of his official activities, including SEVENTEEN’s promotional activities for their 11th mini-album ‘Seventeeth Heaven'”.

“S.Coups sustained a tear in his left anterior cruciate ligament and underwent anterior cruciate ligament and anterolateral ligament reconstruction surgery. He is currently receiving post-surgery care and is focusing on his recovery,” the company explained in the post.

Advertisement

It added that although two months has passed since the surgery, the idol is still in a state of recovery. “The affected area is still in a vulnerable state. Rehabilitation treatment is crucial at this stage, and he has received medical advice that it would be best to avoid any physically taxing activities for the time being.”

Although sharing that S.Coups felt “deeply committed” to participating in these pre-scheduled activities, the company wrote that it “believed that it was in his best interest to prioritise his recovery and rehabilitation above all else at this time.”

Shortly after Pledis Entertainment’s official announcement, the K-pop idol took to the same platform to personally address his upcoming absence. “I wanted to participate in activities as much as I could, but I’ll take a break to focus on rehabilitation so I can see you all in the long term,” he wrote, as translated by Soompi.

“You don’t like it when I apologise, so rather than feeling sorry, I’ll strengthen my resolve and work harder on my recovery to show you a healthier me as soon as possible,” he added.

‘Seventeenth Heaven’ is currently slated for release on October 23 at 6pm KST, marking their second mini-album this year after April’s ‘FML’. The new record will feature seven new songs, led by title track ‘God of Music’. B-sides include ‘SOS’, ‘Headliner’, ‘Diamond Days’ and more, including an instrumental version of the record’s title track.